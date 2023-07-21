Gamecocks picked for third in SEC East in media poll

NASHVILLE, TENN. (July 21, 2023) — The South Carolina Gamecocks have been picked to finish third in the SEC Eastern Division according to a preseason poll of the media covering the annual SEC Football Media Days this past week in Nashville, it was announced today.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 2011 points, including an overwhelming 265 first-place votes, while Tennessee was second with 1682 points and 14 votes to win the division. South Carolina was third with 1254 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1899 total points, narrowly over LSU with 1838 points. Texas A&M was third with 1144 points.

Georgia was predicted to win the 2023 SEC Championship. The Bulldogs received 181 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 2 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Alabama was second with 62 votes.

In addition, the preseason All-SEC teams as selected by the media were announced. Six Gamecocks were named to the three units, including first-team punter Kai Kroeger, first-team kickoff specialist Mitch Jeter, second team wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., third-team tight end Trey Knox, third-team defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway and third-team all-purpose back Dakereon Joyner.

The Gamecocks will open the 2023 football season in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, when they face the North Carolina Tar Heels. Game time is set for 7:30 pm and the contest will be televised nationally on ABC.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

Georgia (265) 2011

Tennessee (14) 1682

South Carolina (3) 1254

Kentucky (1) 1204

Florida 911

Missouri 658

Vanderbilt (8) 428

WESTERN DIVISION

Alabama (165) 1899

LSU (117) 1838

Texas A&M (1) 1144

Ole Miss 1128

Arkansas (3) 958

Auburn (4) 685

Mississippi State (1) 496

SEC CHAMPION

Georgia 181

Alabama 62

LSU 31

Tennessee 5

Vanderbilt 5

Arkansas 2

Auburn 2

Texas A&M 1

Mississippi State 1

South Carolina 1

2023 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR – Malik Nabers, LSU

WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – JC Latham, Alabama

OL – Amarius Mims, Georgia

OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OL – Will Campbell, LSU

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Second-Team

QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB – Jase McClellan, Alabama

RB – Kendall Milton, Georgia

WR – Antwane Wells, South Carolina

*WR – Bru McCoy, Tennessee

*WR – Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama

TE – Mason Taylor, LSU

OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL – Javon Foster, Missouri

OL – Xavier Truss, Georgia

C – Seth McLaughlin, Alabama

Third-Team

*QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee

*QB – Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

RB – Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE – Trey Knox, South Carolina

OL – Emery Jones, LSU

OL – Eli Cox, Kentucky

OL – Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee

OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL – Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL – Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL – Maason Smith, LSU

DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB – Harold Perkins, LSU

LB – Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB – Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

DB – Javon Bullard, Georgia

Second-Team

DL – Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL – Deone Walker, Kentucky

LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

LB – Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB – Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

DB – Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Third-Team

DL – Princely Umanmiellen, Florida

DL – Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

DL – Tim Smith, Alabama

DL – Darius Robinson, Missouri

LB – Chris Braswell, Alabama

LB – Jalon Walker, Georgia

LB – JJ Weaver, Kentucky

DB – Major Burns, LSU

DB – D.J. James, Auburn

DB – Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

DB – Jason Marshall, Florida



SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P – Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Second-Team

P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri

LS – Slade Roy, LSU

KOS – Nathan Dibert, LSU

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

Third-Team

P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK – Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS – William Mote, Georgia

RS – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

AP – Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina