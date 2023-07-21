Local Living: Primetime in the Park event and more in the Midlands Friday

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In your look at Local Living, get ready for this month’s Primetime in the Park event hosted by the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.

Teens ages 13 to 18 can enjoy a free family and friends field day at Pinehurst Park from 7 pm to 10 pm on Friday July 21, 2023.

There will be games, snacks, music and more, say organizers.

You can also check out “Friday Night Laser Lights” this month at the South Carolina State Museum.

The laser light show will feature music from Taylor Swift and Beyonce.

The event is set for July 21, 2023 from 6pm -10pm and advanced ticket purchases are recommended. For ticket information click here https://scmuseum.org/events/friday-night-laser-lights-july