SLED: 4 inmates pleaded guilty in deadly Lee Correctional Institution riot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Four inmates pleaded guilty to multiple charges for their part in the deadly riot at the Lee Correctional Institution in 2018.

The State Department of Corrections says seven inmates died and dozens were injured in the riot on April 15 that started over contraband and illegal cell phones.

Mike Smalls pleaded guilty to second degree assault and battery while Rahim Carter, Tyrone Lewis Jr. and Arsenio Colclough pleaded guilty to having contraband.

Their new sentences will be incorporated into their existing ones.