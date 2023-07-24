Early Intervention Professionals Week recognizes those who help children with special needs

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — Governor Henry McMaster has declared this week Early Intervention Professionals Week.

This week of recognition was first proposed by the group Bright Start. Bright Start is the first and largest private provider in South Carolina of early intervention services. They are just one of 80 that are focused on meeting the needs of the thousands of children in the Palmetto State that struggle with developmental disabilities.

The Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) helps more than 11,000 infants and young children statewide. Most of these children, with developmental disabilities, get help and support as they prepare for grade school.

“I like to think that children learn in their own way, but every child can learn and make progress,” said Joyce Kimrey, DDSN early intervention director. “Oftentimes, it’s just giving the parents the tools they need to work with their children.”

DDSN has programs to help children under the age of 6 who have developmental disabilities. DDSN estimates that more than 11 thousand children are helped by the hundreds of early intervention professionals in the Palmetto State.

“They go into homes. They go into daycares. They work one-on-one with the children,” Kimrey said. “It’s our network of 80 providers and hundreds of early interventionists that make this possible.”

The early intervention programs offered in South Carolina have helped one Midlands family, especially 5-year-old Willow.

“We’ve been with them for three years and she’s made dramatic progress from when we first started with BabyNet and Bright Start,” said Michelle Colson, Willow’s mother.

Baby Net and Bright Start are two of the many services in the state that help children such as Willow, who has high functioning autism.

“When you receive the news that you have an autistic child and you know nothing about it, it does help to have someone to lean on and talk to,” Colson said.

Willow receives special instruction once a week from a professional who helps her learn in her own way.

“It has been a wonderful experience,” Willow’s mother said. “They have helped me help Willow talk and eat. She has sensory issues regarding taste, color, smell and things like that.”

Michelle says that even brushing Willow’s hair used to be a difficult task, but is now a much easier experience.

Services such as BabyNet and Bright Start are available to all families in the state.

“There’s no charge ever to the families,” Kimrey said. “You can receive our early intervention and other services at no cost to the family.”

All the services Willow has received in the past three years has her mother excited to send her to kindergarten this year.

“I’m so glad I’ve had them in my corner and to rely on. I’d be very lost without them,” Colson said.

For more information about DDSN, check out their website here.