Gas Buddy: Gas prices in Columbia average $3.27/ gallon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The average gasoline price in Columbia is down nearly 16 cents since last week.

According to Gas Buddy, prices fell 15.8 cents to an average of $3.27 per gallon.

Prices in Columbia are 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 35.3 cents lower than they were a year ago.

The National average price of a gallon of Diesel has risen 2.7 cents in the last week standing at $3.83 per gallon.