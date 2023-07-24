Trader Joe’s cookies recalled for rocks risk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Some cookies from Trader Joe’s have been recalled.

Trader Joe’s almond windmill cookies and dark chocolate chunk almond cookies have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

The company says their supplier told them that rocks could be in the cookies.

If you have any almond windmill cookies or dark chocolate chunk almond cookies from Trader Joe’s, check the sell-by date.

If it’s October 19 to 21, or October 17 to 21, you should throw them away. You can also return them to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.