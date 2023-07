COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina produces 8th most pro golfers in the country and five of them are from right here in the Midlands!

Golfers from Blythewood, Sumter, Columbia, and Aiken are just a few places.

Columbia’s own Dustin Johnson has the most PGA Tour wins in the last ten years, totaling 18.

Check out the list of South Carolina golfers below:

Visit www.golfworkoutprogram.com for more.