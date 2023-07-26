Attorney General Alan Wilson raises concern over Hunter Biden plea deal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has raised concerns over Hunter Biden’s plea deal in a letter sent to Biden’s U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The Attorney General issued this statement concerning the plea deal and treatment leading to the agreement:

“It doesn’t matter your last name, your position in life, or your political connections, no one is above the law. Hunter Biden should be no different. The circumstances surrounding Hunter Biden’s plea deal are suspect, and I’m glad the judge rejected the agreement at sentencing this morning. The American people deserve answers, and while these are federal charges, I’m going to do all I can to help find the truth and restore trust in the justice system.” The letter listed ten issues of concern in the Hunter Biden case:

• Equality under the law

• Tax violations

• Gun charge leniency

• Incomplete business dealings investigation

• Interference in investigation

• Avoidance of more serious charges

• Justice Department policy contradiction

• Unconventional legal procedure

• Nature and impact of the plea deal

• Comparison with average American

AG Alan Wilson joined Louisiana, Florida, Iowa, and Mississippi on the letter.

You can read the full letter here.