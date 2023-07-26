Historic cupola to be added to Babcock building on Bull Street

ABC Columbia has a look at the well-known cupola before it is restored to its rightful place atop the historic Babcock Building on Bull Street.

The Renaissance Revival style building was opened in 1885 as a mental health facility and after its closing remained unoccupied. In 2020, a three-alarm fire ravaged central portions of the Babcock Building that lead to the collapse of its original signature cupola. According to the developers, Clachan Properties, the building rehabilitation serves as a beacon of hope and symbol of progress at the Bull Street district.

“The iconic cupola is apart of the skyline of Columbia. Its really second to only the state capital of Columbia so it had to be restored in order to create the historic significance. We would not have been able to continue this project if we weren’t able to rebuild this cupola and put it back on the building,” says Amy Creason who is the Vice President of Clachan Properties.

Clachan Properties says they hope for the cupola to go up on the building this week and in a couple of weeks the dome will be added.