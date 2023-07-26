Rapid Shelter Columbia requests hygiene products and other donations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — As people who are experiencing homelessness get settled into their Pallet homes at Rapid Shelter Columbia, City officials are asking for your help to donate some basic needs to make their stay more comfortable.

Mackin Wall, the shelter’s Homeless Services Project Manager, says items you care to donate can be dropped off at the shelter — located at 191 Calhoun Street, just off of Huger Street downtown.

“Really we’re looking for items like hygiene products, so — soap, conditioner, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shower shoes, towels, washcloths… really anything you can think of that you need at home to be comfortable, we’re asking for items like that,” Wall says.

According to Wall, nine out of 10 pallets for women are currently occupied and 39 out of 40 pallets for men are currently in use.

“Being able to accept a new resident and showing them to their pallet and already on the bed is a brand new pillow, a brand new set of sheets, a blanket, some soap, a toothbrush — that just means the world. And it helps them get settled into their new Pallet. To this environment. To this community. And so donations, they change lives they really do,” Wall says.

The shelter’s Case Managers have been successful at finding permanent housing for multiple residents since it opened last November.

“It’s going really well, our residents are really working toward their goals. They’re working with our partners on-site and really getting things done, so it’s going well,” Wall says.

The shelter is also asking for reusable water bottles, books for their small library, and storage bins for the residents.

Wall also says residents who move into permanent housing are in need of furniture. If you have furniture you’d like to donate, Wall asks that you contact her to coordinate efforts before bringing it at mackin.wall@columbiasc.gov or 803-297-3040.

Rapid Shelter Columbia’s Complete Donations Request List:

soap

shampoo

toothbrushes

toothpaste

deodorant

lotion

shower shoes

Comet bus passes

pillows

blankets

towels

washcloths

underwear

journals

books

reusable water bottles

storage bins

furniture for residents who find permanent housing ***please contact Mackin Wall with the shelter beforehand at mackin.wall@columbiasc.gov or 803-297-3040