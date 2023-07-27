Bulldogs report to preseason camp for 2023 season

ORANGEBURG, SC– The South Carolina State University football team reported to camp on Thursday, July 27th and will begin practicing on Friday, July 28th, in an 9:30 a.m. start, inside O.C. Dawson Stadium on Willie Jeffries Field.

Buddy Pough is entering his 22nd season at the helm of the South Carolina State program and is the winningest coach in school history with an overall record of 146-87 overall, while leading the Bulldogs to eight (8) Mid-Eastern Athletic Championships during his tenure.

The Bulldogs will then turn its attention to their second practice in a 9:30 a.m. start, on Saturday (July 28th) in helmets, followed by a Sunday (July 29th) and Monday (July 30th) workout at 9:30 a.m. in shells.

Practices are free and open to the public. Visitors may enter Oliver. C. Dawson Stadium on the visitor’s side and may sit in the stands to view practice. No spectators or fans are allowed on the field or sideline during practice.

South Carolina State will hold its annual “Meet Players Day”, August 12th at 12 noon at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center after the team’s second official scrimmage at 10 a.m., of the preseason. The annual Media Day will be Aug. 19th at 9:00 a.m.., with more details later.

The Bulldogs open their season on the road in Week 0 in the annual MEAC/SWAC Champion versus Jackson State in Atlanta, GA on the campus of Georgia State. The game will be televised live on ABC in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. For more information on how to purchase tickets visit www.meacswacchallenge.com

Season tickets for South Carolina State’s five-game home schedule remain available. Reserved seating is available today and may be purchased by contacting the SC State Ticket Office by phone at (803) 536-8579 or online at www.scsuathletics.com.