Jello-O gets a makeover!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Jell-O packages are getting a makeover!

The iconic gelatin and pudding brand just unveiled a new bigger logo with updated packaging.

Jell-O says its updated look is “loud, proud, and simple.”

The redesign is more colorful and puts more emphasis on the playful “O” at the end of its name.

Jell-O was originally developed in 1845 and started with a victorian design scheme.

It’s gone through many logo changes over the years, the most recent one just a decade ago.