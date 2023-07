Midlands Mugshots July 26

5/29

BUFF, WILLIAM EARL

SHOPLIFTING / SHOPLIFTING, VALUE $2,000 OR LESS MAGISTRATE/MUNICIPAL COURT BENCH WARRANT SHOPLIFTING / SHOPLIFTING VALUE >= $2000 BUT <$10000 DRUGS/POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. SCHED. I TO V - 1ST LARCENY / PETIT, FAILURE TO RETURN VIDEO OR CASSETTE TAPE, V POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA