COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Bishopville Police Department is searching for a missing 64 year-old man.

Willis Jerome “Benji” Frierson, was last seen on April 30. He is a black male with brown eyes, black hair, weighs 179 pounds, and is 6’1″.

If you see him contact authorities at 803-484-5309 or call 911.