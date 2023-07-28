“Ed Darnell Law Enforcement Center” honors legacy of longstanding sheriff

BAMBERG, SC (WOLO) — The new Ed Darnell Law Enforcement Center on 509 North Street in Bamberg will honor the life of Darnell who served as Sheriff of Bamberg County for 42 years.

Officials and community members gathered for over two hours to celebrate the memory of Darnell who passed away in July 2022.

Kenny Bamberg is the current Sheriff of Bamberg County and says the new center is something everyone in the community can be proud of.

“This is something that was much needed and much overdue. Sheriff Darnell was a longtime Sheriff in Bamberg County. The things he did and started in this community, so being able to handed the torch and trusted by the people to handle that legacy and the performance of providing what I call excellent law enforcement service to a community, with the support of the all the agencies and officers in Bamberg County, we’re just excited to have this new facility to work out of,” says Bamberg.

Following the ceremony, Bamberg and others led community members on a tour of the new facility.

According to officials the Bamberg County Hospital which closed in 2012 has now been renovated and restored as the new law enforcement center.

“Dad, he would be so happy, so proud to see this building. He worked so hard and just to have his name on this building is such an honor that we’re not taking for granted because we know there’s been a lot of hard to get this place. Just a very rewarding and…we’re very thankful,” says Tommy Darnell, Ed Darnell’s son.

According to the National Sheriff’s Association Darnell was also the third longest standing sheriff in the country.

“Humble. Honest. Just loved his family. Loved his job. Loved his Lord. Just a great human being. A great human being who is missed by a lot of folks,” says Tommy Darnell.

Ed Darnell began his time as sheriff of Bamberg County in 1978.