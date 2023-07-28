South Carolina hotels and vacation rentals report record revenues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tourism is thriving in South Carolina, according to a new report out today.

The State Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism says hotels and vacation rentals saw record revenues for the 2023 fiscal year, which ended last month.

Despite facing many challenges over the last 3 years, from Covid, to labor shortages, and inflation, the industry is now outpacing pre-pandemic levels.

Revenue is up 12% for hotels, and 35% for vacation rentals.

In a statement, Govenor McMaster commended our tourism industry for reaching this milestone.