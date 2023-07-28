Study: Daily spoonful of olive oil can reduce risk for dementia by 28%

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— A new study is showing that olive oil could play a role on brain health and dementia patients.

According to research presented to the American Society for Nutrition earlier this week, eating just a spoonful a day of olive oil can reduce your risk of dying from dementia by 28%.

The study included 92,000 people over a 28 year period.

Scientists followed up every four years and found that the benefits of olive oil were seen regardless of the participant’s diet, but especially when using olive oil instead of mayonnaise or margarine.

Scientists say the potential benefits of olive oil for brain health could be due to antioxidant compounds that directly impact the brain.

They also pointed out that those who use olive oil typically have healthier lifestyles.