Benedict ranked No. 1 in BoxToRow preseason poll

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. – The defending SIAC champion Benedict Tigers begin the 2023 season where it ended the 2022 season, at the top of The HBCU Division II Coaches Poll powered by BOXTOROW.

The Tigers received 17-of-22 first place votes. Defending CIAA champion Fayetteville State received three first place votes and begins the season at No. 2. No. 3 Virginia Union and No. 4 Tuskegee are separated by one point and each received a first place vote. Fort Valley State rounds out the top five.

Benedict and Fayetteville State begin the season predicted to repeat as respective conference champions.

The HBCU Division II Coaches Poll powered by BOXTOROW is administered by FROM THE PRESS BOX TO PRESS ROW, and is voted on by the HBCU NCAA Division II coaches.

2023 Preseason HBCU Division II Coaches Poll powered by BOXTOROW

No. Team W-L Pts 2022 Final Rank 1 Benedict (17) 11-1 219 1 2 Fayetteville State (3) 9-3 180 2 3 Virginia Union (1) 9-2 147 3 4 Tuskegee (1) 8-3 146 5 5 Fort Valley State 8-2 127 4 6 Bowie State 6-4 115 8 7 Albany State 7-3 99 7 8 Virginia State 6-4 52 9 9 West Virginia State 7-4 48 10 10 Lane 5-5 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Savannah State (5-5) 14, Shaw (4-6) 12, Edward Waters (5-6) 10, Winston-Salem State (3-6) 5, Miles (1-9) 3, Kentucky State (4-6) 2, Johnson C. Smith (2-7) 2, Lincoln (Pa.) (2-7) 2, Bluefield State (4-4) 1, Allen (2-8) 1, Central State (3-7) 1.

(1st place votes in parentheses)