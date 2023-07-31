Road back open after overturned tractor trailer on I26 caught fire

Image: SCDOT Traffic Cameras

Chapin, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the road is back open along Interstate 26 after a tractor trailer fire backed up traffic for at least 6 miles last night.

Lance Corporal Glover tells ABC Columbia News that the driver of a tractor trailer was headed east bound on Interstate 26 at Exit 91 when the driver ran off the road, overturned causing the truck to catch fire.

Highway Patrol says the driver of the truck was not injured.