July was the hottest month on record across the globe. Some remarkable records were shattered in Asia, Europe and North America. It’s not uncommon for a few record highs to be reached in the summer in a few spots. What’s unprecedented is that these record highs were reached globally. And yes, this is human-caused Global Warming. Here is an excerpt from a Washington Post article:

“China registered an all-time high temperature for the country of 126 degrees (52.2 degrees Celsius), while the July 16 high of 128 degrees (53.3 Celsius) in Death Valley, Calif., was two degrees shy of the highest reliably measured temperature on Earth. Numerous countries surpassed 122 degrees (50 Celsius) for highs. In the Middle East, the heat index reached 152 degrees (66.7 Celsius), near the limit of human survival.

In some cases, daily heat records have been strung together into record-long streaks, including 31 straight days reaching 110 degrees (43.3 Celsius) or higher in Phoenix, 44 days at or above 100 degrees (37.8 Celsius) in El Paso and 46 straight days with a heat index over 100 degrees (37.8 Celsius) in Miami.