Local Living: Back to School and First Sunday

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the South Carolina State Museum is offering $1 general admission on August 6, 2023 for First Sunday.  Guests can explore the museums four floors, which include art, cultural history, natural history and more.
Guests can also watch a 4-D movie or planetarium show for $5.

For more information click here https://www.scmuseum.org/

Columbia City Councilman Edward McDowell and Richland County Councilman Derrek Pugh are hosting a “Stuff-a-Bus” school supply drive.
The event takes place Saturday, August 5 from Noon-5pm at Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Park on Greene Street.
The event will also feature music, vendors, and a grill-off competition.

