Manufacturer announces first US manufacturing operations in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–According to the Governor’s office, a new manufacturer is set to establish its’ first US manufacturing operations in the US, here in South Carolina.

Zilmet USA will bring a $32.7 million investment and create around 50 new jobs in Georgetown County, according to the Governor’s office. Zilmet is a global expansion tank and heat exchanger manufacturer, say officials.

Per a release from the South Carolina Governor’s office, Zilmet USA established in 2012, is headquartered in North Kingstown, Rhode Island and services North America using products manufactured in Zilmet’s flagship operation in Padova, Italy. In response to increased worldwide project demand and the need for additional production capacity, the company chose Georgetown County to better serve the customer base in its largest growth market, the U.S., say state officials.

In a statement from the Governor’s office, Governor Henry McMaster said “South Carolina welcomes Zilmet USA and their team. We are proud that a world-class company with a track record of success has chosen to establish its new operations in South Carolina. This investment is poised to have a long-lasting impact on Georgetown County as it brings new job opportunities for our people.”

“We are very pleased to be partnering with South Carolina and Georgetown County. This new facility will allow us to better serve our U.S. customer base in addition to freeing up existing capacity in Italy for our European and worldwide demand. The South Carolina team has been extremely helpful and accommodating every step of the way. Their ready SC program, which helps recruit and train potential employees, was a decisive factor in our move here.”-Zilmet USA North American General Manager Scott Jacobsen

Officials say construction is now underway and phase one is set to be complete in late 2024, with production starting sometime in 2025.

