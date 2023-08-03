Columbia Children’s Theatre Presents: “The Little Mermaid” this weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can take your family under the sea for a special play this weekend!

Columbia Children’s Theatre’s “The Little Mermaid” goes from Friday to Sunday at the CA Johnson High School on 2219 Barhamville Road.

Below are the following dates and showtimes:

Friday, August 4th at 7:00pm

Saturday, August 5th at 2:00pm

Saturday, August 5th at 7:00pm

Sunday, August 6th at 3:00pm

Curtis got a sneak preview of the magic you’ll see on stage, as Naiya Fernandez & Madeline Kunz, who both play Ariel, sang “Part of Your World.”

Tickets are $15.

To get your tickets, click here.