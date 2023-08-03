Columbia Fire reminding residents to check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in homes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It is the beginning of a new month and the Columbia Fire Department says that is a good time for some safety checks.

The Columbia Fire Department is reminding residents to check the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms inside their homes.

Firefighters say if your smoke alarm is more than 10 years old or there’s no date on it, it’s time to replace it.

According to Fire Safe SC, it is important to test smoke alarms at least once a month and replace batteries each year.

Another life-saving tip, say fire officials, practice your escape plan and have a meeting place set before an emergency happens.