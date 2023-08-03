Tigers ranked 25th in United Soccer coaches preseason poll

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Women’s Soccer has been ranked No. 25 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday. This marks back-to-back seasons where the Tigers have been voted 25th in the nation.

Clemson returns 19 players from the 2022 season, including All-Atlantic Region and Second Team All-ACC selections, Megan Bornkamp and Hal Hershfelt. Bornkamp was also on the 2023 U.S. U-23 Women’s National Team.

The Tigers also bring back U-19 England National Team member, Emily Brough and star goalkeeper, Halle Mackiewicz.

Clemson is one of five teams from the ACC to receive a ranking in the top 25 USC preseason poll. National Champion runner-up, North Carolina earned the No. 2 spot in the poll while 2022 ACC Tournament Champion, Florida State garnered the No. 6 slot. Notre Dame (3rd), Duke (4th), Virginia (5th) and Pittsburgh (14th) were also ranked within the top 25.

For the full rankings, click here.

The Tigers will begin their season on August 9th as they travel to Atlanta, Ga. to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in an exhibition match. The Tigers will then head to Wilmington, N.C. to take on the UNCW Seahawks on August 12th for their final exhibition of the season.

To open the regular season on the pitch, Clemson will host South Carolina on Thursday, August 17 at 7p.m. at Historic Riggs Field.