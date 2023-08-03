WNBA honors A’ja Wilson for outstanding play

NEW YORK (August 2, 2023)—The WNBA announced today that Las Vegas Aces forward/center A’ja Wilson is the Western Conference Player of the Month for July, 2023.

The 2-time M’VP led the Aces to a 9-1 record, while averaging 22.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. She also connected on 57.3 percent of her field goal attempts, as Las Vegas improved its record to 23-2 on the year, keeping pace with the 1998 Houston Comets for the best record in WNBA history over a team’s first 25 games.

This is the seventh career Player of the Month Award for Wilson, who also picked up the honor in June of this year. She is widely considered to be the front-runner for her third Most Valuable Player Award as she ranks 5th in the league in scoring (20.7 ppg), 3rd in rebounding (9.5), 6th in field goal percentage (.550), 16th in steals (1.31), and 1st in blocked shots (2.27).

Since the Aces lost Candace Parker to injury, Wilson has been even better, averaging 23.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.75 steals, and 2.75 blocks, while making 63.3 percent of her field goal attempts.