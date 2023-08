Briningstool named to preseason John Mackey Award Watch List

The John Mackey organization announced today thatClemson tight end Jake Briningstool has been named as one of 48 candidates on the watch list for the Mackey Award, presented annually to the nation’s top tight end.

The full 2023 Mackey Award Watch List is included below. Visit the 2023 Preseason Honors hub for more preseason accolades garnered by Clemson.