Former Tiger Deshaun Watson moves forward heading into first full season since suspension

Associated Press,

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson received a warm greeting from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, embraced Aaron Rodgers and was all smiles at the Hall of Fame game.

One year after Goodell and the NFL vigorously tried to suspend the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback a minimum of one season for alleged sexual misconduct before settling on 11 games, Watson is moving forward. He says he’s a changed person. Coaches and teammates have praised his leadership, work ethic and attitude. Media see a noticeable difference in his demeanor.

All that’s been missing is obvious contrition.

