16/16

YOSHI

Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses, Loves Kisses Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, cats, children These babies were born in a local county shelter, where mom tried her best to raise them but she was adopted before they were!