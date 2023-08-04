SC annual tax free weekend August 4 – August 6

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina’s annual tax free weekend runs August 4 at 12 a.m. until August 6 at 11:59 p.m.

For 72 hours, items such as computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items can be purchased online or in stores without paying the state’s 6% Sales Tax.

More than $26.2 million in tax-free items were purchased by South Carolina shoppers last year during the weekend, says SCDOR.

For more details from SC DOR and a list of tax free items, click here https://dor.sc.gov/resources-site/media-site/Pages/South-Carolina%E2%80%99s-2023-Tax-Free-Weekend-kicks-off-on-Friday-August-4.aspx