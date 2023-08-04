Sumter teens charged in connection to 26 car break in’s

Image: Sumter Police Dpt. Logo

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Two teens are in custody in connection with at least 25 car break-ins in the City of Sumter.

The 13 and 14-year-olds both face charges including breaking and entering after officers discovered vehicles that had been broken into and rifled through at two auto businesses along Broad Street. The City of Sumter says in most of the cases money was reported stolen from the cars.

Authorities say surveillance video help them identify the two teens, who are not being identified because of their age as fitting the description of individuals suspected in other car break in’s in the city as well as in the county.

Both boys are currently being held in a Department of Juvenile Justice facility and each face 26 counts of breaking and entering auto, and three counts of malicious injury to property as well as failure to stop for blue lights.