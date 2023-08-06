Woman injures Richland County deputy while fleeing from traffic stop
A woman who injured a deputy while fleeing from a traffic stop in Richland County on Saturday night is now behind bars.
(Source: Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, 27-year-old Renee Perry is being charged with failure to stop for blue lights and assault and battery first degree.
On Saturday, August 6th deputies attempted to stop a white Chrysler for running a red light near Broad River Road and Seminole Road. Investigators say the vehicle refused to stop and led deputies on a chase. During the chase, Perry hit an uninvolved motorist. The individual was not injured.
According to investigators, Perry then intentionally struck the vehicle of a deputy, causing the airbags to deploy. Investigators say Perry continued on until the vehicle became disabled and caught on fire. RCSD Master Deputy E. Velez-Cruz was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. The suspect was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.