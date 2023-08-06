Woman injures Richland County deputy while fleeing from traffic stop

(Source: Richland County Sheriff’s Department)

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A woman who injured a deputy while fleeing from a traffic stop in Richland County on Saturday night is now behind bars.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, 27-year-old Renee Perry is being charged with failure to stop for blue lights and assault and battery first degree.

On Saturday, August 6th deputies attempted to stop a white Chrysler for running a red light near Broad River Road and Seminole Road. Investigators say the vehicle refused to stop and led deputies on a chase. During the chase, Perry hit an uninvolved motorist. The individual was not injured.

According to investigators, Perry then intentionally struck the vehicle of a deputy, causing the airbags to deploy. Investigators say Perry continued on until the vehicle became disabled and caught on fire. RCSD Master Deputy E. Velez-Cruz was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. The suspect was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“Running from the police elevates the danger for everyone involved: the suspect, the public, and our law enforcement,” Sheriff Leon Lott said. “This woman’s recklessness put many people at risk. I’m grateful my deputy is okay.”