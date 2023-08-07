WATCH: College football preseason coaches poll released

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On Monday, the preseason USA TODAY Sports college football coaches TOP 25 poll was released and South Carolina landed at number 27 in the rankings receiving 89 votes.

In the upstate, the Clemson Tigers enter the 2023 season ranked No.9.

The Gamecocks have one of the toughest schedules in the nation and are set to battle five teams ranked in the TOP 25, including three in the top 10.

Here is a full look at the list:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Alabama

4. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. Southern Cal

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Clemson

10. Tennessee

11. Washington

12. Texas

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. TCU

17. Kansas State

18. Oregon State

19. Oklahoma

20. North Carolina

21. Wisconsin

22. Ole Miss

23. Tulane

24. Texas Tech

25. Texas A&M

Also receiving votes: Iowa 169; South Carolina 89; Florida 63; Texas-San Antonio 59; Pitt 52; UCLA 42; Kentucky 34; Baylor 28; Troy 25; Arkansas 20; NC State 19; Fresno State 19; Boise State 18; Auburn 18; Minnesota 16; Miami 16; Mississippi State 13; Oklahoma State 12; Missouri 11; Maryland 10; SMU 8; South Alabama 8; Illinois 7; Wake Forest 6; Air Force 6; Toledo 5; Washington State 4; Houston 3; Duke 2; BYU 2; Arizona 2; Memphis 1; Kansas 1; James Madison 1