Local Living: Accessibility morning at the State Museum

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, ‘Accessibility Morning’ returns Saturday to the South Carolina State Museum.

According to Museum officials, the monthly program provides access for families of children, teenagers, and adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly and disability-adapted experience.

Organizers say ASL interpretation, provided by the SC School for the Deaf and Blind, will be available for the character meet-and-greet sensory show, and museum highlights tour at 11 a.m.

For more information click here https://scmuseum.org/events/accessibility-morning-penelope-dinosaur