Midlands Pup Shots August 7!

Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Quiet, Protective, Sweet, Calm
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
If you think Aster would make a great addition to your family, please apply at finalvictoryrescue.com
2/16
BRUNO
Darlington
Happy, friendly boy with long, old scar on his back
3/16
BRYCE
Waxhaw, NC
Loyal, Playful, Affectionate, Friendly, Loves kisses, Smart
House trained
Good with other dogs, children
Meet Bryce, a Hound/ Boxer mix! Born around March 30, 2023, Bryce is a friendly and outgoing pup that would be a great addition to any home!
4/16
BUMBLEBEE
Lake Wylie
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats
Adoption fee $425
Bumblebee is 9 months old, 40 lbs He is a wonderful oy. great in a crate.
5/16
EDDIE
Irmo
Friendly, Affectionate, Funny, Curious, Loves kisses, Playful, Gentle
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $200
Eddie came to us because his owner died.
6/16
HEATHER
Waxhaw, NC
Friendly, Loyal, Affectionate, Gentle, Smart, Couch potato, Loves Kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
his 6-year-old petite hound mix may seem small, but is full of love!
7/16
JOEY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Quiet
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
We have no clue who parents are, and we guess that these babies are around 7 months old.
8/16
MONTANA
Waxhaw, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Funny, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
Meet Montana, a Hound/ Boxer mix born around March 30, 2023!
9/16
NIKKI
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered
Good with other dogs, children
Direct all questions to fvarinfo@gmail.com
10/16
RYKER
CHARLOTTE, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Quiet, Athletic, Funny, Curious, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Brave
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Ryker is about 8 months old an weighs about 40 lbs.
11/16
SADIE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
We have no clue who parents are, and we guess that these babies are around 7 months old.
12/16
SPUD
Gilbert
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Spud is a handsome pocket pittie around 1-yr-old who we rescued from our high kill shelter.
13/16
STELLA
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
14/16
TUCK
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet, Calm
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
This handsome fella is a 1 year old black lab, who came into Final Victory Rescue with his brother, Lenny, from a SC shelter.
15/16
VOODOO
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Gentle
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
This cutie is Voodoo, a 2 year old chocolate lab who came to us from a local shelter where she was surrendered due to no fault of her own.
16/16
WINSTON
Gilbert
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Winston is a handsome Shih Tzu around 4 or 5-yrs-old
Help find a Midlands pup in need find a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com!