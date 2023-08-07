Midlands Pup Shots August 7!

15/16

VOODOO

Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Gentle House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with dogs, children This cutie is Voodoo, a 2 year old chocolate lab who came to us from a local shelter where she was surrendered due to no fault of her own.