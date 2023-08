Dillon Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The South Carolina law enforcement community is mourning the loss of a fellow officer.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office announced the unexpected death of Sheriff Douglas Pernell Monday.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

Pernell’s 30 year law enforcement career culminated with taking over the sheriff’s office in 2021.

He was the county’s first black sheriff.