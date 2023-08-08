Midlands pup shots! August 8

Newberry
Abe came in with his sister Betsy. They are about 4 months old.
ARROW
Newberry
Arrow is about 4 months old.
BEASTIE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
BETSY
Newberry
Betsy came in with her brother Abe. They are about 4 months old.
BUSTER
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
CHOPPER
Newberry
Good with other dogs
Chopper is heartworm Positive.
DORA
Newberry
Vaccinations up to date.
Adorable mixed breed love bug was picked up as stray.
DUCK
Batesburg
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Quiet
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $150
Currently located in Batesburg, SC - he's approx. 9 months old, approx. 45 lbs.
MAURICE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
This sweet guy was found wandering in a busy parking lot, no family in sight and very scared!
ODDIE
Newberry
Vaccinations up to date.
PENNY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
ROME
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
This cutie was found as a stray, wandering the streets covered in fleas and ticks
SCRAPPY
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Scruffy and Scrappy are some type of Wirehair Terrier and possibly Lab mixes around 8-weeks-old.
SCRUFFY
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Scruffy and Scrappy are some type of Wirehair Terrier and possibly Lab mixes around 8-weeks-old.
SPENCER
Newberry
Vaccinations up to date.
He is about 1-2 years old.
STORMY
Batesburg
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Gentle, Loves kisses, Quiet, Loyal, Smart
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $150
Poor Stormy was in a neglected home where his needs were barely met!
