Prisma to offer grief classes for children who’ve lost loved ones

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One in 10 children will experience the death of a loved one by the age of 18. According to Prisma officials the hardest part is coping with that loss.

To help those struggling with grief, Prisma Health is offering services to children ages 5 to 18 through their Healing Hearts program. Participants will be able to attend four classes, each of them focusing on a different topic such as emotions, memories, and changes.

If you are interested in finding out more about the Healing Hearts program or to sign up to take classes, you can click on the link provided

HERE

Classes are held at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital–Midlands, located at 7 Richland Medical Park Drive. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and classes run from 6–8 p.m.

Below is a look at the upcoming class schedules:

● Thursday, Aug. 31

● Thursday, Sept. 28

● Thursday, Oct. 26

● Thursday, Nov. 30