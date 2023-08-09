Local Living: Clear the Shelter Event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In your look at Local Living, you could be taking home a furry friend. The Columbia Animal Services is hosting a Clear the Shelter event.

The free adoption special is going on now through the end of the month.

To take part in the event, you can head to the shelter located at 127 Humane Lane.

The shelter is open Monday-Friday from Noon-pm and Saturday from 9am-4pm.

For more information, click here https://animalservices.columbiasc.gov/