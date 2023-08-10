Perseid Meteor Shower Starts Friday Night

John Farley,

The Perseid Meteor Shower starts Friday and continues through Sunday night.  It’s expected to peak on Sunday night around midnight.  The moon be a quarter to sliver and will rise as follows: Saturday morning – 2:07am, Sunday morning – 2:57am, Monday morning – 3:52am.  With minimal moonlight, you should have great viewing.  All you need to know about it is here:  https://earthsky.org/astronomy-essentials/everything-you-need-to-know-perseid-meteor-shower/?mc_cid=a561f3f89d&mc_eid=78dadbbfef

Capture

Categories: Weather Blog

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts