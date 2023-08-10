Perseid Meteor Shower Starts Friday Night

The Perseid Meteor Shower starts Friday and continues through Sunday night. It’s expected to peak on Sunday night around midnight. The moon be a quarter to sliver and will rise as follows: Saturday morning – 2:07am, Sunday morning – 2:57am, Monday morning – 3:52am. With minimal moonlight, you should have great viewing. All you need to know about it is here: https://earthsky.org/astronomy-essentials/everything-you-need-to-know-perseid-meteor-shower/?mc_cid=a561f3f89d&mc_eid=78dadbbfef