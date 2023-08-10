Significant increases coming for Disney+

(CNN) –Watching your favorite disney, star wars, and marvel content is going to cost more soon.

Disney is planning to significantly raise prices on its Disney Plus streaming service. Starting October twelfth.

The monthly cost for the ad-free version of disney plus will go from $10.99 to $13.99. That announcement came Wednesday as Disney also reported revenue struggles in its third quarter.

Disney plus has lost subscribers in the U.S. and Canada. It remains unprofitable, though it has managed to add subscribers overseas.