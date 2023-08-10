Super Computer Upgrade for Weather Forecasting

NOAA has just completed an upgrade to its computers. That is going to make a significant difference in the American weather forecast models because they will be able to compute much faster, which will result in higher resolution forecasts. The bank of computers will now be able to compute 29 quadrillion calculations per second! That’s 29 with 15 zeros after it!

You can read all the details here: https://www.noaa.gov/news-release/noaa-completes-upgrade-to-weather-and-climate-supercomputer-system