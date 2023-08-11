Disaster trained volunteers from South Carolina Red Cross headed to Hawaii to aid Wildfire victims

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Red Cross South Carolina says six disaster trained volunteers are headed to support wildfire disaster relief in Hawaii.

Right now, wildfires are burning on the Big Island and Maui in Hawaii, forcing thousands of people to evacuate, say Red Cross officials.

The American Red Cross is on site providing shelter and comfort to those affected by the massive fires.

You can help the people of Hawaii. The Red Cross of South Carolina is accepting donations.

The Red Cross says for more information on how to help click or volunteer see these links:

Sign up to volunteer by visiting redcross.org/VolunteerToday

Donate to our Disaster Relief Fund by visiting redcross.org or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Your donation enables us to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from these disasters.