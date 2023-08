Maui Wildfires Update: Death toll rises

ABC NEWS–Wildfires in the Lahaina area in Maui are now 80-percent contained, say officials. But the death toll is more than 55.

Much of the historic town destroyed, and the state’s governor released a statement saying “80% of Lahaina is gone.”

Authorities there calling it the greatest emergency they’ve seen in decades.

ABC’s Melissa Adan has the latest.