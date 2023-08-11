SCDOT: West Ave. South bridge at Duckford Branch in Sumter County to close for maintenance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–There is a traffic alert for drivers in Sumter County that commute using the bridge off West Avenue South.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the bridge on West Avenue South (S43-52) at Duckford Branch in Sumter County will be closed to thru traffic starting Monday, August 14, for maintenance.

The repairs are expected to be complete by Saturday, August 26.

SC DOT says a detour will be in place for local motorists to follow. All other traffic is advised to use the detour plan on W. Fulton Street (SC-261) and Camp Mac Boykin Road (S43-52).

SCDOT asks motorists to drive with caution in the area during this time.