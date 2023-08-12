SC Red Cross accepting donations for Wildfire disaster relief in Hawaii

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Red Cross South Carolina says six disaster trained volunteers will be in Hawaii to support wildfire disaster relief.

Wildfires burning on the Big Island and Maui in Hawaii, forced thousands of people to evacuate, say Red Cross officials.

The American Red Cross is on site providing shelter and comfort to those affected by the massive fires.

You can help the people of Hawaii. The Red Cross of South Carolina is accepting donations.

The Red Cross says, for more information on how to help, or volunteer click these links:

Sign up to volunteer by visiting redcross.org/VolunteerToday

Donate to our Disaster Relief Fund by visiting redcross.org or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Your donation enables us to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from these disasters.