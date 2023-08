The Atrisan Market is back

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — August is American Artist Appreciation month to recognize american artists for their contributions, talents, and achievements.

West Columbia will be holding their meeting street Artisan Market Saturday from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. T’s next-to West Columbia’s Interactive Art Park at 425 Meeting Street

The Artisan Market also conducts a 2nd Thursday night market on the second Thursday of each month.