Columbia Police continue to investigate shooting at apartment
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Columbia Police say Violent Crime investigators continue to review surveillance video from Monday night’s shooting at the Colony Apartments.
Police say the shooting happened shortly before 9pm and the victim was found injured, outside.
According to police, the shooting was not fatal and at last check, the 19 year old male victim was in stable condition.
Police are asking anyone with information to Contact #Crimestoppers .