Columbia Police continue to investigate shooting at apartment

Crysty Vaughan,
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 34659 Pm

Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Columbia Police say Violent Crime investigators continue to review surveillance video from Monday night’s shooting at the Colony Apartments.

Police say the shooting happened shortly before 9pm and the victim was found injured, outside.

According to police, the shooting was not fatal and at last check, the 19 year old male victim was in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to Contact #Crimestoppers .

Categories: Local News
Tags:

