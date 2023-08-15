Gamecocks to host Maryland and UConn in 2023-24

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley announced today dates for two highly anticipated non-conference games at Colonial Life Arena this season. The Gamecocks will host Maryland on Sun., Nov. 12, and UConn on Sun., Feb. 11. Tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date.

South Carolina has faced Maryland at least once in five of the last six seasons, missing just the shortened 2020-21 season in the series. The Gamecocks are 5-2 all-time against the Terrapins, including a current four-game win streak that features a pair of double-digit wins last season. South Carolina ended Maryland’s 2022-23 season with a 86-75 win in the NCAA Elite Eight in Greenville, S.C. The teams split the previous two meetings in Colonial Life Arena, both of which were top-10 matchups.

The South Carolina-UConn series has been an annual event since the 2014-15 season with the teams also meeting in the postseason twice in that stretch. The Gamecocks have won four of the last five meetings, including the last three. All five of those contests were top-five battles with the Gamecocks holding the No. 1 spot each time. In all, UConn leads the series 9-4 with South Carolina’s 70-52 win in Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 10, 2020, marking its first win in the series.

The Gamecocks return six members of their 2023 NCAA Final Four squad, including 2023 SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Kamilla Cardoso and SEC All-Freshman selection and team assist leader Raven Johnson. Juniors Sania Feagin and Bree Hall as well as sophomores Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins round out the returning group. Staley added senior transfers Te-Hina Paopao and Sakima Walker, and the group of veterans have welcomed three freshmen who, along with early enrollee Kitts, comprised the No. 2 signing class in the nation – 13th-ranked Milaysia Fulwiley, 25th-ranked Tessa Johnson and 40th-ranked Sahnya Jah.

The Gamecocks’ 2023-24 schedule also includes previously announced games against Notre Dame on Nov. 6 at the Oui-Play event in Paris, at North Carolina on Nov. 30 as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge, and against Utah on Dec. 10 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase in Uncasville, Conn. East Carolina has announced its Dec. 30 home game against South Carolina, and Duke’s schedule released included its hosting of the Gamecocks on Dec. 3.

The rest of South Carolina’s women’s basketball schedule will be released at a later date.

