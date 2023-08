Gas prices falling slightly in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices are down a bit, after spiking last week.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a gallon of regular in Columbia is $3.42 per gallon. Gas Buddy reports the average price in Columbia fell 9.4 cents per gallon in the last week

The national average now stands at $3.85 per gallon, the highest it has been in about ten months.